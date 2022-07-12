Galesburg school district names new principal of Silas Willard Elementary School

Dr. Tiffany Springer will be returning to the position for the 2022-2023 school year after former principal Joe Bradburn moved to another role.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg CUSD #205 has named a new principal for Silas Willard Elementary School following the vacancy left by the former principal changing positions.

In a press release published on Tuesday, July 12, the school district announced the Board of Education's pick for the role previously held by Jon Bradburn.

The principal position will be filled by Dr. Tiffany Springer, who is returning to the role after four years of serving as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

“While I have enjoyed my role within the district over the last four years, as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction, I have greatly missed building relationships and engaging with the students, families, and faculty of Silas Willard," Dr. Springer said.

Dr. Springer has a long history in education. In addition to the aforementioned roles, she has also served as a teacher, assistant principal, and junior high school principal after she received a Bachelor's degree in elementary education from Monmouth College and a Master's in Educational Leadership from Western Illinois University.