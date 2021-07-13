Galesburg parents don't have to worry about buying school supplies this year

It's something the district did for the 2020-2021 school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and decided to continue.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg School District is lightening the load for parents in the community by providing school supplies to students for the 2021-2022 school district.

It's something the district did for the 2020-2021 school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and decided to continue.

"It's one more thing just to try to help the entire population to go to school easily," said the district's Communications Specialist, Amy Pickrel.

She said after seeing a lot of need in the community, the school board approved a budget that would provide school supplies to students.

Pickrel said the district went "fee-free" in 2020-2021, meaning all parents have to pay for is a yearbook and driver's education. All other activities, sports and school registration can be done with no fee.

