Galesburg High School replaces in-person graduation with virtual ceremony

GALESBURG, Ill. — In lieu of an in-person event, Galesburg High School is hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

Students are invited to be filmed as they walk across a stage in their cap and gowns on May 23 or 24.

To maintain social distancing recommendations, graduates will sign up for a time slot to be filmed and can invite three guests.

While students are being filmed, no more than one family is allowed in the building, the Galesburg Community Unit School District said in a statement.