Education

After nearly 60 years at Alleman, Father Mirabelli is stepping down from his leadership role

Father Daniel Mirabelli, who will turn 92 later this year, has served the school for 58 years.
Credit: WQAD
Father Daniel Mirabelli, who will turn 92 later this year, served Alleman Catholic High School for 58 years.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A longtime leader of Alleman Catholic High School has stepped down from his position at the Rock Island school.

Father Daniel Mirabelli, who will turn 92 later this year, has served the school for 58 years. His current role is director of development. The school says there will not be a celebration for his retirement because he doesn't want one. 

