EICC launches statewide transfer program to help students achieve four-year degrees

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) have launched a statewide program to help students make easier transfers to universities.

The Transfer Majors program, announced Tuesday, February 18, ensures students have several transfer options, according to a statement from EICC.

EICC partnered with universities across the state to initiate the program, which lays out a course path for completion at the community college level before transferring to a four-year school.

A list of 15 majors are included in the program, and EICC leaders say they plan to add to the list.

The classes that students take will be general education classes as well as classes that are required in the major.

"The partner colleges and universities have all agreed on these classes, giving the courses their academic seal of approval," said EICC in a statement.

Leaders with EICC say 50% of their students plan to transfer to a university to earn their Bachelor's degrees.