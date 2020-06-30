Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announce plans for fall classes

The press release detailed the plans for both online and in-person classes.

The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges group has outlined its plan for for the Fall 2020 semester ahead of the start of the school year.

Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges will be offering altered in-person classes and a greater offering of online options.

The physical classes will have reduced capacity to ensure distance between students and have additional technology available.

The schools also plan to have live online classes through Zoom and Canvas, offering students time with instructors and classmates virtually, as well as traditional online classes.