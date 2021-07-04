EICC and Augustana announce partnership program

The new Augustana Next program will allow EICC students access to Augustana facilities and programs, as well as create a path to a Bachelor's for EICC grads.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges group and Augustana College have created a partnership program to give students access to more facilities and programs and create a direct path between the two schools.

The two institutions announced the Augustana Next program on Tuesday, April 6, with the intent to create a seamless line from enrolling at EICC to graduating from Augustana.

The partnership provides EICC applicants intending to graduate with an Associate of Arts degree the ability to apply to Augustana at the same time, letting them continue directly to Augie for their Bachelor's.

The program also gives EICC students access to Augustana resources, including ID, libraries, databases, campus facilities, sporting and cultural events, and more, allowing students to become involved at Augie before they begin attending.

EICC students will also be able to complete Augustana coursework at EICC and connect with academic advisors to plan their futures at the school.

“This community partnership creates a seamless path for students between two exceptional Quad-Cities colleges,” said Augustana President Steve Bahls. “The Quad Cities needs to attract and keep bright students and their talents, and this opportunity aims to do just that.”