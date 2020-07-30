Board approves $65.4M in cuts to Iowa's public universities

Budget cuts are joining the list of ominous challenges facing colleges this fall.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved $65.4 million in cuts to the state’s public universities in the latest blow to their budgets.

The Des Moines Register reports that the board unanimously approved a $1.5 billion general operating budget for the schools Tuesday afternoon that includes $727.9 million for the University of Iowa, $629.9 million for Iowa State University and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa.