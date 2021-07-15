Eastern Iowa Community Colleges partners with Western Governors University

The plan is to give current and past students of EICC the opportunity to continue their learning virtually and work at their own pace.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Thursday, July 15th, 2021 officials with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Western Governors University came together at EICC's downtown Davenport campus to sign an agreement bringing the two schools together to offer students unique opportunities to continue learning.

Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University said, "Learning isn't just for those between 18 to 25. Learning is a lifelong process."

This new agreement between the two schools allows current and past students of EICC to have a guaranteed credit transfer program with WGU.

This is EICC's first partnership that focuses on competency learning. Traditionally students pay per credit hour. With this new partnership students will be assessed based on what learn and not the amount of time it takes them to learn.

When a student completes their associates degree with EICC and chooses to transfer their credits to WGU they are committing to a 100% virtual platform. Students who have already made the switch say the transfer was seamless with WGU's mentorship approach.

"I was always scared of that online environment because I felt that I could constantly push that off and not do that work." Said Raychelle Schal, former EICC student and current WGU student. "WGU assigned a program mentor to me... she calls me once a week we set goals, we discuss and issues or any problems that I had."

The program was designed to help EICC students interested in getting a bachelors degree online for business, IT, K-12 teacher education, or health professions.

