Eastern Iowa Community Colleges host Columbus Day campus visit

More than a dozen prospective students visit Scott Community College campus in annual tradition

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) invited prospective students to take advantage of Columbus Day by making a campus visit.

Masks and social distancing are now part of the in-person tours of campuses in Clinton, Muscatine and around the Quad Cities, including Scott Community College in Bettendorf.

According to admissions coordinator Kelsey King on Monday, 12 high school students took part in the tour.

"Traditionally our area high schools don’t have school on Columbus day. And so it’s a great opportunity for them to go and visit area colleges and do campus tours," King said.

Students toured classrooms and hands-on vocational programs, like one for dental assisting with life-like dental manikins.

"Adults returning to school or high school students. Everyone is welcome," King said.