Eastern Iowa Community Colleges opening 3 new hands-on facilities in trades, nursing

The three new sites will allow the college to expand its educational opportunities to new students.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — After months of construction, three Eastern Iowa Community College facilities will hold grand opening celebrations at each new location.

On Oct. 12, students at the Scott Community College campus will celebrate receiving a health sciences lab, used to expand their knowledge of nursing, medical, and dental opportunities. This event runs from 4 to 6 p.m., with remarks at 4:30 p.m. The Scott Health Sciences Center is located at 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the college will debut its new Muscatine Career Advancement Center. Within this facility, students will have better access to automotive, HVAC, and criminal justice programs -- along with nursing and health programs. This event runs from 4 to 6 p.m., with remarks at 4:30 p.m. The center is located at 152 Colorado St. in Muscatine.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will unveil its new DeWitt Career Advancement Center. Future students will have a chance to learn about construction, agriculture, and health care -- business classes will also be held here. This event will run from 4 to 7 p.m., with remarks at 4:30. The DeWitt location is at 817 E. Industrial St.

At each of these events, leaders in the community college consortium will be available to discuss the new facilities and light refreshments will be provided.

This addition to the colleges is part of a $40 million bond referendum to broaden their reach and impact on the future workforce.