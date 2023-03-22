Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offer free classes through April

EICC is encouraging people to register before all available spots fill up.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges wants to spread the love for learning for National Community College Month with a round of free classes.

According to EICC's website, "In just 60 – 90 minutes, you’ll walk away with a new skill, interest, or hobby you can brag about."

Classes will be available for anyone interested at their multiple locations in-person, including Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges, as well as online over Zoom.

However, there's a limited number of spots and pre-registration is required. To view the full schedule and register for classes, click/tap here.

The primary goal of National Community College Month, according to The Association of Community College Trustees, is to, "increase awareness and understanding of the value of community colleges both locally and nationally through grassroots, localized outreach."