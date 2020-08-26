East Moline schools to begin remote learning next Monday

The district says that IDPH guidelines have necessitated the switch until at least October.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline School District will be making the switch to remote learning on Monday, August 31 after due to the difficulty of following state guidelines with physical classes.

Classes began last week in-person with safety guidelines in place, but officials say that keeping students in the classroom and following new guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health is too difficult.

In a lengthy release posted to the district's Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Kristen Humphries says, " We have had valuable time with our students face-to-face. However, I now believe the time is right for us to move to online learning with EMSD Anywhere for the remainder of the first quarter. We will be in session for in-person learning this week, meeting our new students and furthering connections with students we met last week as well. Starting next Monday (August 31), we will move to a strictly online environment until the end of the fall break (October 12)."