Durant schools want a $15.6M renovation. Here's how property taxes would be impacted

Voters will get to decide whether or not to pass the bond on March 7's election. The district says the upgrades are an investment in students and in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

DURANT, Iowa — November is still months away, but there's no mistaking that it's election season in Durant.

The special election scheduled for March 7 will allow those who live in the Durant Community School District to vote on renovations and repairs that are estimated to cost $15.6 million.

Voting "yes" would raise property taxes by $4.05 per $1,000, meaning a home with a taxable value of approximately $55,000 would see a $200 yearly payment.

However, the school district said it believes these upgrades are needed to keep both the community and its 100-year-old school viable.

So, what needs to be upgraded?

A lot.

"Electrical needs and mechanical needs, HVAC, our boiler system, putting a sprinkler system," listed Durant Superintendent Joe Burnett.

But that's not it — the district also has $800,000 worth of windows that need to be replaced. The auditorium needs a stage upgrade and broken seats replaced. Even the 87-year-old gym will be torn down to make way for a new one, should voters approve it.

"What we're asking for here is not a project that's going to put us over the top in terms of trying to make 'Architectural Weekly' — we're trying to maintain the facilities that we have," Burnett said.

Right now, Durant's property tax rate sits at $9.36. The average for the region is $13.03. Burnett acknowledged that $15.6 million is a lot of money, but said it's "certainly not out of the realm" for what other Iowa districts have passed recently.

"If we want to remain a vibrant community here in Durant, they have to invest in our infrastructure," Burnett said. "It's no different than a home or a car. Anything that you own, there is a lifecycle to everything. And that includes your local school."

More From News 8