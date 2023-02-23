Durant schools want a $15.6M renovation. Here's how property taxes would be impacted

DURANT, Iowa — November is still months away, but there's no mistaking that it's election season in Durant.
The special election scheduled for March 7 will allow those who live in the Durant Community School District to vote on renovations and repairs that are estimated to cost $15.6 million.
Voting "yes" would raise property taxes by $4.05 per $1,000, meaning a home with a taxable value of approximately $55,000 would see a $200 yearly payment.
However, the school district said it believes these upgrades are needed to keep both the community and its 100-year-old school viable.
So, what needs to be upgraded?
A lot.
"Electrical needs and mechanical needs, HVAC, our boiler system, putting a sprinkler system," listed Durant Superintendent Joe Burnett.
But that's not it — the district also has $800,000 worth of windows that need to be replaced. The auditorium needs a stage upgrade and broken seats replaced. Even the 87-year-old gym will be torn down to make way for a new one, should voters approve it.
"What we're asking for here is not a project that's going to put us over the top in terms of trying to make 'Architectural Weekly' — we're trying to maintain the facilities that we have," Burnett said.
Right now, Durant's property tax rate sits at $9.36. The average for the region is $13.03. Burnett acknowledged that $15.6 million is a lot of money, but said it's "certainly not out of the realm" for what other Iowa districts have passed recently.
"If we want to remain a vibrant community here in Durant, they have to invest in our infrastructure," Burnett said. "It's no different than a home or a car. Anything that you own, there is a lifecycle to everything. And that includes your local school."
