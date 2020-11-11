Almost 35% of Illinois teachers are considering leaving the profession amid COVID stress

In a poll of more than 1300 members, 41% of teachers said they don't think their schools can re-open for full-time in-person learning safely.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — 1/3 of Illinois teachers are considering leaving the profession, according to the Illinois Education Association

In a poll of more than 1300 members, 41% of teachers said they don't think their schools can re-open for full-time in-person learning safely.

22% of teachers in the association say they are considering quitting or retiring early because they don't feel safe in school.

Some teachers say they don't disagree with in-person learning but they want to keep high-risk staff safe from the coronavirus.

"I think it's ironic that pretty horrible that I dread the day numbers get better because that means my district will require me to return to the classroom to continue teaching my students and I can't do that. As much as I love teaching them, and as much as I believe they love learning with me, I can't risk my life."

Illinois is already experiencing a teacher shortage and leaders with the Illinois education association say if more teachers retire that could cause more staffing problems.