Do we need police officers in schools?

A School Resource Officer says he is much more than just an officer.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — School districts in several major cities are breaking ties with their police departments, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In Davenport, the Davenport School Board recently heard from people who believe police officers should be replaced with counselors.

Deputy Officer Jamey Fah has been a resource officer at Pleasant Valley High School for three years. He's a guidance counselor for some. He's a source of safety for others and for some, he's a friendly face they can count on.

"Two thirds of that it is coaching counseling and mentoring," Fah said.

"Most of the time my interactions have nothing to do with law enforcement, it's about kids getting to know me, and then when they want to report something, they're absolutely more than welcome to come talk to me."

"I can have fun, joke around with the kids and at the same time make sure everyone is safe," Fah said. "I coached wrestling before I even became a resource officer."

Officer Fah isn't like beat police, the father of two fosters and builds relationships between students and police officers.

He says, "I act as an intervention into law enforcement instead of apprehension into law enforcement."

He says students trust him with their concerns and that he has an open door policy.

The P3 Campus app allows students to report anonymous tips, all these go to Officer Fah. Trained in crisis prevention and through this app, he's been able to prevent three suicides.

"I had a student come in and was just chatting with me and then revealed some information to me that happened a few weeks prior that they didn't feel comfortable reporting."