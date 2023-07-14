Construction on new and renovated sports facilities at Davenport West High School begins

Sports facilities like the competition gym will be renovated, while other projects will be new construction, including a new wrestling room and bleachers.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for construction and renovation at Davenport West High School.

The event will be held in the area southwest of the West Family YMCA at 2 p.m. In case of rain, the event will move into the West gymnasium.

New construction will add 25,260 square feet, and another 19,716 square feet will be renovated. The project will cost $9,182,700, according to a press release from the district.

The projects include:

Renovation and remodel of the competition gym New bleachers A paint and refresh of the room New basketball backstops A new volleyball and gym divider curtain

Remodel of the West Family YMCA gym to dedicate one court to the school A new wrestling room with a two-mat room A new weight and fitness room New restrooms

A new gymnasium 500-seat spectator bleacher seating Competition-sized basketball and volleyball courts Practice courts for basketball and volleyball

An updated activities entrance

New screening/fencing at technology storage areas

Several speakers will be present at the groundbreaking, including Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, School Board President Dan Gosa, Davenport West Principal Cory Williams, Davenport Third Ward Alderman Marion Megginis and John Mahon of Bray Architects, who will be handling the project.