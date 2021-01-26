Permanent superintendent named for Davenport Community School District

After serving two times as Davenport schools' interim superintendent, TJ Schneckloth will permanently fill the position.

This announcement comes January 26, 2021, after the school board approved a recommendation to have him serve the position effective immediately.

Schneckloth is a Davenport native who graduated from the district. According to a statement from the school board he carries "tremendous passion for ensuring this district is the best place for children to be educated in a safe and caring environment."