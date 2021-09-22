Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth talked about early childhood literacy at the Davenport city council meeting on Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport School leaders are focusing this year on getting students to become better readers at an early age.

It is part of the progress report the school district shared with Davenport city leaders on Wednesday.

Davenport Schools Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth shared his State of the District with the city council. It's an effort to create a stronger partnership between the schools and the community.

Schneckloth said it is vital for the district to improve on its "early literacy program," which helps students become stronger students and the elementary school level.

He added the district is working with an architectural firm to design new spaces for students throughout the district.

Those spaces, as part of the district's facility plan, are designed to improve on the district's potential growth, said Schneckloth.

"If we are going to grow, if we are going to continue to grow excellence in our district, our students deserve state of the art facilities," said Schneckloth. "We deserve the paths it takes to build productive citizens through CTE and through college course and things of that nature."

Schneckloth did not give any specifics about any high-priority projects for the district, but he did say the planning phase would begin this year.

The superintendent also spoke about the district's budget, as well as "positive behavior systems." Those systems are put in place to address student behavior concerns proactively, without the need to suspend or expel students from the district right away.