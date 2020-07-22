Davenport schools switching their fall plans after Governors announcement

Governor Reynolds said all schools must have at least half in person learning this fall.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ash Linnberg is enjoying what's left of summer break, because when school starts both her boys will be staying home.

Linnberg says, “I was much more comfortable with the online learning, which is the route that we`re going to go this school year.”

She'll be home schooling her two kids Frank and Oliver.

It's a decision all parents will have to make as their district develops a learning plan.

Brittany Wehmeyar says the classroom may not be safe for her five year old Brayden.

“I don`t know if he would actually be able to wear a mask for eight hours a day.”

Davenport community schools planned to stick with remote learning for the fall.

Now that doesn't fit with Governor Kim Reynolds plan to make sure kids are learning in person at least half the time.

Davenport schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski says he is weary of having kids back in school, as every district is in a different place.

“The Governor`s blanket statement is for the entire state of Iowa and we have yet to see a process where we can appeal that decision and pull back and have more online learning if conditions warrant.”

Davenport students will now be in person for half their classes.The other half will be online at home.

Jacqui Schadel is thankful her daughter Elise will be back in the classroom.

“I just know that when she was doing it online it didn`t seem like she was getting that interaction that she needed in order to succeed.”

Administrators say they will make sure classroom time follows health guidelines.

Kobylski says, “We have a number of other safety precautions and measures including the spacing of desks, the direction of desks, the cleaning of classrooms, buses.”

The district is putting together their plan to present to the school board on what those days will actually look like.