Davenport schools returning to hybrid learning Dec. 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District has made the decision to return to its hybrid learning plan on Monday, December 14.

The district says that it made the call after closely monitoring Scott County health data and quarantine rates for its students and staff. Officials say that the decision has the full support of local health officials.

DCSD says that returning to hybrid learning as quickly and safely as possible was one of the organization's priorities.