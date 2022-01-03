Davenport schools cancel classes Monday due to bus driver shortage

According to the district, a large number of bus drivers called in sick on Monday morning with COVID-19-related illness.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Schools in Davenport surprised parents Monday with an announcement that classes had been cancelled because there weren't enough drivers to run school bus routes.

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage. According to a Facebook post from the district Monday morning, a large number of bus drivers called in sick with COVID-19-related issues. With so many out on short notice, it was too difficult for routes to be adjusted.

The district's transportation team will meet Monday afternoon to create a plan for Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Facebook post.

All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

A message left Monday with a spokesman for Durham School Services, which provides school bus service to the districts, was not immediately returned.

Students had been slated to return to school Monday following a two-week holiday break.