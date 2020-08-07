Davenport School District cancels in-person graduation

The district had hoped to get its graduation back on track after Gov. Reynolds lifted restrictions, but recent COVID-19 surges brought the plans to a halt.

Davenport schools are dropping plans for a live graduation ceremony after plans were scuttled by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Davenport Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski announced the cancellation on Tuesday, July 7th in a short YouTube video.

Kobylski said that the school had planned the event after Gov. Reynolds lifted restrictions on large gatherings amid early recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but has decided to cancel them after a recent surge in cases.

The ceremony was to take place on Sunday, July 19th in Brady Street Stadium, but now the event is in limbo, with no rescheduled date or online replacement yet announced.