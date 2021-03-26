Iowa Board of Education: Davenport CSD "heading in the right direction"

The state board says that the school district, under Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, has made improvements, but will currently keep its conditional accreditation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In a Iowa State Board of Education meeting, officials said that the Davenport Community School District has been making improvements in several problems areas, but not enough to take it off the board's watch list.

Under new superintendent TJ Schneckloth, the State board says that improvements have been made, and voted to keep him in the position.

1.) Continue to report updates to state education board director Ann Lebo

2.) Keep TJ Schneckloth in his role as superintendent