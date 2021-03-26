Iowa Board of Education: Davenport CSD "heading in the right direction"

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In a Iowa State Board of Education meeting, officials said that the Davenport Community School District has been making improvements in several problems areas, but not enough to take it off the board's watch list.
For the past three years, the Iowa State Board of Education has been monitoring and working with the district to help alleviate several key issues in disciplines for minority students, special education services, and school safety.
Under new superintendent TJ Schneckloth, the State board says that improvements have been made, and voted to keep him in the position.
1.) Continue to report updates to state education board director Ann Lebo
2.) Keep TJ Schneckloth in his role as superintendent
The board has chosen to keep Davenport CSD in its conditional accreditation status, and will continue its temporary oversight over the district.