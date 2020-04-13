Davenport School District kicks off voluntary online learning for students

Students in the Davenport Community School District have been virtually invited back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students in the Davenport Community School District have been virtually invited back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 13, the district is hosting "Voluntary Continuous Learning" which engages students in an online setting, according to a spokesperson from the district.

"While all learning opportunities are voluntary, we encourage parents and students to take advantage of the instruction offered," read their statement. There will be no grades issued during this time.

Students taking part in the learning opportunity will access online materials through Google Classroom and will get either a "Pass" or "Incomplete" for the last two quarters of the school year.

About 20% of families in the district do not have internet access, according to a survey conducted by the school district. To help mitigate this issue, the district bought 100 wifi hotpots.