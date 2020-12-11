x
Davenport School District goes virtual amid COVID-19 spike

Starting Monday, November 16, the entire Davenport Community School District plans to go remote amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Credit: Davenport Community Schools

The switch to online learning will last for 10 school days - from November 16 through December 1.  All in-person activities and practices will not be held during this time. 

Daily meals will still be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.  Pick up locations will be at the following schools: Sudlow, Smart, Williams and Wood Intermediate and Buffalo Elementary School.

The Davenport Learning Center will also have meals available for pickup during the same timeframe. 

