Davenport School District goes virtual amid COVID-19 spike

Starting Monday, November 16, the entire Davenport Community School District plans to go remote amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The switch to online learning will last for 10 school days - from November 16 through December 1. All in-person activities and practices will not be held during this time.

Daily meals will still be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pick up locations will be at the following schools: Sudlow, Smart, Williams and Wood Intermediate and Buffalo Elementary School.