26 students are apprentices with different local businesses around the area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development and the Davenport School District celebrated the start of National Apprenticeship Week with a press conference at the Putnam Museum and Science Center.

National Apprenticeship Week is November 15th through the 21st.

Davenport superintendent T.J. Schneckloth spoke about the program, saying it is important to provide more options than just a path to a four year university to students.

The director of Iowa Workforce Development, Beth Townsend, also sharing her excitement over the program. Right now, 26 students in the Davenport district are involved in apprenticeships around the Quad Cities area.

It makes the district the second biggest program in the state of Iowa.

Senior Jacob Geigle is one of those students involved in an apprenticeship. He works for Per Mar Security Services installing security equipment and hopes to go right into the career field upon graduation this coming May.

"It's the hands on kind of learning I go onto a job site and I'm able to work with the things that I'm learning. So I learn as I work," Geigle said.