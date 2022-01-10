x
Education

No school bus strike: Local 371 and Durham School Services reach agreement Friday evening

School district bus provider Durham School Services announced that the company has reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 371.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Union bus drivers in the Davenport Community School District have cast votes surrounding a new contract.

"We're pleased to announce that the contract has been ratified," Durham School Services Vice President of External Communications Edward Flavin told News 8.

The approval came on Friday, Sept. 30 as both sides were set to meet and vote.

"It secured good wages and we addressed some safety concerns," a representative with Teamsters Local 371 told News 8.

This prevents a possible strike that was on the line by Friday's midnight deadline.

School district officials warned parents to look into alternative transportation options come Oct. 3.

School leaders said families will be notified of the recent update.

No additional information has been released on the contract at this time.

