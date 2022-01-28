Gas stations, libraries and job fairs are some of the many places recruiters say they're trying to find eligible drivers.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Durham School Services is experiencing a worker shortage like many other businesses right now. The bus service drives students in the Davenport School District to and from school.

They're partnering with Iowa Works to host weekly hiring events looking for more drivers. Beverly Sammon has driven for the company for nine years and its unlike anything she's seen before.

"We are very short. I mean, I've been here nine years and that's the shortest we've been," Sammon said. "And I don't know where they've all gone to."

Thomas Adams is just one potential new employee interviewing for a job. He made it through the first portion, the sit down interview. No he will undergo a background check and a physical test. He also is required to have his commercial drivers license.

"I like the conversation, just to be around people and drive," Adams said.

The fact the hiring process is so rigorous is what Sammon believes is causing problems in getting applicants right now.

"So many people are needing people, and they're hiring them right now," Sammon said, "And unfortunately, we can't do that. I mean, we have to do the process."

That process takes about six weeks, although she says they're pushing the Iowa DOT to help speed it up while still going through all the necessary steps.

"We have precious cargo that we carry, those kids and we got to make sure that we have the people that can do that," Sammon said.

Due to shortages, drivers are working overtime to make sure students can safely get to their destination. Sammon is one of those drivers, but she's also a recruiter. She goes just about anywhere you can think of to look for potential drivers.

"We go to the gas stations and that. I've been trying to go to the library, gyms, hair salons, giving out our cards," Sammon said. "I see people out at the stores and everything and if they say something about job, I'll go, oh, we're hiring."

Iowa Works business marketing specialist Martha Garcia-Tappa says they are seeing more foot traffic as people look for work.

"Now's the time to be looking for work if you're looking for work, because there are more jobs than there are people," Garcia-Tappa said.

For now, Sammon says drivers already hired are stepping up to fill in extra routes while they are short staffed.

"We are doing extra. We're doing whatever it takes to get these kids to and from school," Sammon said.

Drivers are guaranteed 20 hours per week, although they can fill in for trips and work more hours. Starting pay is $14.69 an hour.