Students are now required to wear masks while in school

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students and staff in the Davenport School District are now required to wear masks. The mandate went into effect Monday September 20th, following the school boards decision to reinstate it the week before.

It comes after a federal judge put a temporary restraining order on Governor Kim Reynolds law that banned mask mandates in schools. As of right now, the districts website mentions nothing in regards to punishments for students who refuse to wear a mask while in school.

There is a statement on the website that says students who do not wear a mask on the bus risk the chance of losing privileges to ride them.

Parents on both sides of the issue have sounded off on the mandate. For Toby Overby, it’s upsetting to see his first grader James back in a mask while he’s at school. Overby saying, “I think it should be up to us as parents if they wear it or not. I believe they don’t work.”

He says his son simply doesn’t like wearing the mask at such a young age. Overby isn’t the only parent to feel this way. Several parents waiting in line to pick their students up at Walcott Elementary and Junior High echoed his concerns.

Sara Stebens says her kids understand they have to follow the rules that are laid out, but she also wishes there was a choice for each family to make. Stebens saying, “Honestly we don’t love it. We like the choice. My kids don’t love it but since it is in place my kids know they have to follow the rules and they have to wear the mask, and they’ll do it.”