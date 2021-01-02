Davenport's new superintendent lays out goals for district

TJ Schneckloth has been the interim superintendent since October, and plans to work closely with the state to tackle some key issues.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's been a tumultuous few years for the Davenport Community School District. Iowa's Board of Education has cited serious concerns within the district, and it's led to three different superintendents over the past few years. Now, TJ Schneckloth - the two-time interim superintendent - has permanently filled the position.

He's been the acting superintendent since October, but says officially having the job means he can focus more on the district's future.

"The first thing that we have to do is continue to work collaboratively with the state," he said.

For the past three years, Iowa has been working with Davenport on several key issues, including disciplines for minority students, special education services, and school safety concerns. Schneckloth plans on using research-based strategies to address them.

"We are starting with our leadership teams to have a complete understanding of it, and then it's cascading through our district. Down to our principals, down to our teachers and through everybody," said Schneckloth. "And from there, the system that will be put in place is the data collection system to tell how are we implementing this and how is it working. And then from there we can make adjustments."

The other major issue Schneckloth is focusing on is the district's budget. Davenport has to pay back about $2.7 million in overspending after the state already forgave $9 million last week.

"We've established a board finance committee. So every month, two school board members and the administration review the finances, the financial statements of the district and report those to the local school board," said Schneckloth.