Davenport Community School District introduces its latest student board members

Nine high school students from DCSD will represent the student body throughout the school year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District (DCSD) introduced its student board members for the 2023 - 2024 academic year at a board meeting Sept. 25.

The board is made up of nine high school students:

Nhi Nyguyn, Reuben Leveridge and Jack Stremlow from Davenport Central High School

Elaina Phommivong and Ethan Cepada from Davenport North High School

LA Mangels and JCiana Cooper from MidCity High School

Makenna Burt and Vy (Julie) Nguyen from Davenport West High School

The student board will represent the student body at each board meeting. Each member will deliver reports from their schools and can comment on the items discussed during meetings.

Some students were nominated for a place on the student board by a teacher, while others went through an application process.