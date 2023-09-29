Davenport Community School District introduces its latest student board members

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District (DCSD) introduced its student board members for the 2023 - 2024 academic year at a board meeting Sept. 25.
The board is made up of nine high school students:
- Nhi Nyguyn, Reuben Leveridge and Jack Stremlow from Davenport Central High School
- Elaina Phommivong and Ethan Cepada from Davenport North High School
- LA Mangels and JCiana Cooper from MidCity High School
- Makenna Burt and Vy (Julie) Nguyen from Davenport West High School
The student board will represent the student body at each board meeting. Each member will deliver reports from their schools and can comment on the items discussed during meetings.
Some students were nominated for a place on the student board by a teacher, while others went through an application process.
Any DCSD students interested in participating in future student boards can talk to their principals.