Davenport Community School district offering voluntary Continuous Learning to students during closure

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District School Board voted on a measure to keep learning ongoing for the rest of the school year through a voluntary online program.
The school board voted for the program on Wednesday, April 8th and set it to begin on Monday, April 13th.
The Voluntary Learning program will be a Google Classroom-based program where online materials will be distributed to students, with the only grading measure being a simple "Pass" or "Incomplete", due to the program's voluntary nature.
The school district has issued a survey to households gauging about how many of them will need assistance with internet access. DCSD currently estimates that about 20% of its households don't have internet access.
To accomodate this, the district has purchased 100 WiFi wireless hotspots, and has taken other measures to help these families get internet access. Printed paper packets will also be available at meal pick-up locations.