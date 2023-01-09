Davenport Community School District approves new school boundaries

The new boundaries come after the district decided to close three of its elementary schools, shaking up enrollment for many families.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District voted 'yes' to the approval of new boundaries during Monday, Jan. 9's board meeting.

This comes after the district announced it will close three of its elementary schools, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington, by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

But the vote was met with backlash from parents with children at the closing schools.

"I think it is a shame what is going on, this attempted change of taking kids who can walk to one building and forcing them to go to school on the other side of town. I would like the chance to keep my child in the same school that she is in," one father said.

"Although this may not be the intended purpose, it leaves our neighborhood feeling like nobody wants our kids," another parent added.

Davenport Community School district superintendent TJ Schneckloth pointed out that all children who live more than a mile and a half away from school will be assigned a bus. That's a half-mile less than Iowa's state mandate that requires schools to provide busing to students who live two miles away from school.

Schneckloth noted that the school was running out of time.

"Based off the feedback, there are adjusted boundaries here today. I know we're in a spot where there's no good answer. I recognize that," Schneckloth said. "But here's what we're up against. We have three buildings worth of teachers that need to know where they're going, it all hinges off of this vote tonight; our families in those buildings need to know where they're going."

All but one board member voted yes to the school boundary change.