Davenport school bus drivers to vote on contract offer Friday ahead of possible strike

Durham School Services and Teamsters Local 371 are negotiating a new contract for members to vote on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport school bus drivers who are members of Teamsters Local 371 are threatening to strike if a new contract can't be reached with Durham School Services.

Durham is the transportation provider for the Davenport Community School District.

Union members overwhelming voted down a contract offer last Saturday, a Local 371 representative told News 8. The bus drivers have been working under extensions since their current contract expired on June 30.

The union representative didn't want to go into too many details about contract negotiations but said better wages and insurance are being discussed.

In January, Davenport canceled classes one day because of a lack of bus drivers. Durham partnered with Iowa Works to host weekly hiring events to fill the shortage.

The same union representative told News 8 that many workers would drive the bus part-time, but it's becoming more of a full-time job.

Durham and Teamsters Local 371 representatives will meet with a federal mediator Friday to resolve their outstanding issues. Union members will vote on a contract offer at 5:30 p.m. ahead of a midnight strike deadline.

The Davenport Community School District is warning parents bus drivers could be on strike come when the morning of Oct. 3 comes. It says it is "closely monitoring the negotiations" and that "this is a situation over which DCSD has no direct control."

The district is exploring options if an agreement is not reached, but has not said what accommodations might be made for families who rely on the bus for transportation. It's encouraging parents to have a plan in place to provide their own transportation to school on Monday.

Durham is telling parents the same thing.

There is no word how long a strike would last.