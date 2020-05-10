COVID-19 cases prompt temporary closure of Scott Community College's Belmont Campus

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Some cases of COVID-19 among staff members at Scott Community College has prompted the temporary closure of the school.
Scott Community College's Belmont Campus will be closed starting Monday, October 5 and will reopen on Monday, October 12, according to a statement from the school's associate director for marketing and communications, Alan Campbell.
Campbell said all classes and student services that were scheduled will be held remotely, instead.
All of Scott's other campuses will stay open, including all Clinton and Muscatine Community College campuses.
"Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Human Resources have contacted all those believed to be potentially in direct contact with a COVID-positive employee," said Campbell. "The decision to close was made to ensure the safety of the college’s students and employees by allowing time to complete testing of all those who may have had contact with COVID-positive cases."