QC districts begin switch to 'masks optional' as court ruling keeps Illinois school mask mandate paused

An appeals court let the pause of Gov. Pritzker's school mask mandate stand. Now, some Quad Cities districts are loosening their mask rules.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Thursday night, Feb. 17, a court dismissed Gov. J.B. Pritzker's appeal of a restraining order that voided his in-school mask mandate aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Grischow issued the restraining order Feb. 4 that agreed with students and parents from more than 150 school districts that no one could be excluded from school for health reasons without family consent or a public health quarantine order.

As of Friday morning, Feb. 18, Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan and United Township school districts were the latest in the Quad Cities area to announce they're moving away from face mask mandates and choosing to instead adopt mask-optional policies for students and staff. However, masks will continue to be required on buses, where they are federally mandated.

In a letter to district parents, Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage said the ease of mask requirements would begin Tuesday, Feb. 22 inside all school buildings.

Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence said, in a letter to parents, the district's schools will transition from masks required to strongly encouraged on campus beginning Monday, Feb. 21.

United Township School District Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow said the district would not require masks on school grounds as of Friday, but it would strongly encourage students and staff to wear them.

Earlier this week, the Galesburg Community Unit School District also announced it would move to a mask-recommended policy as of Wednesday, Feb. 16.