Coronavirus upends high school seniors' college decisions

The coronavirus pandemic has made the nerve-wracking experience of picking a college all the more difficult for Illinois’ high school students as campus visits are canceled and admission deadlines get pushed back amid the school shut down over COVID-19 concerns.

Colleges typically abide by a May 1 deadline for undergraduate students to accept admission.

But with campuses closed and students cut off from their teachers and counselors, many colleges and universities turned to virtual tours and have extended their enrollment deadlines from May 1 to June 1.