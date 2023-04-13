College costs rise 169% since the 1980s — here's how you can lower the burden

A national study done by Scholarship Owl shows 83% of Gen Z students are having a harder time affording college.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A national report by Scholarship Owl shows 83% of gen z students are having a harder time paying for college, because of economic conditions, like inflation.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke with Student Advocate for Scholarship Owl Jennifer Finetti, who said students can actually negotiate their financial aid, and it comes down to a simple conversation.

"For example, if a student receives a $20,000 annual scholarship as part of their admission package from a private university, and let's say that brings their cost of attendance down to $30,000 a year because private schools are pretty expensive," Finetti said. "The student can then say, 'Hey, you know what, I really want to go to the school, you're my first choice, and I appreciate the $20,000 scholarship, but that leaves me 30,000 a year to cover.'"

The study by Scholarship Owl shows 96% of Gen Z students focus on applying for scholarships to help lower tuition costs. The same data also shows 75% work part-time while in school. Experts recommend working full-time during the summer.

"College has gone up in price about 169%, you know, since the 80s," Finetti said. "So that's a huge number that most people don't know."



News 8's Charles Hart also spoke with St. Ambrose University's Vice President for Enrollment Management LeShane Saddler, who said students at SAU can sit down and have a conversation about potentially more scholarship and/or grant money.

"Whether it's for us, or minority scholarship, or Catholic scholarship, or faith, justice and leadership scholarship, could be within another school's package. It could be different dollar amounts," Saddler said. "And so yeah, we definitely have conversations with students to help them understand what aid and awards we're offering them in comparison to other institutions."

Saddler said St. Ambrose offers a variety of scholarships and grants for students, to help lower the cost of those loans. He also said 99% percent of first-year students at SAU are receiving some type of financial aid.

Students can also apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, which determines their eligibility for financial aid from the government. The national deadline for FAFSA applications is June 30, 2023. To find the application, click/tap here.





