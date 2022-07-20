Hard academics and fun activities: College for Kids back in full swing at Black Hawk

The week-long program offers a diverse set of courses for 6th through 9th graders.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Black Hawk College's long-running summer program is almost back in full swing this year after COVID-19 scaled it back for two years.

The 42nd year of College for Kids is running from July 18 to 22 on its campus. Students were put into three classes based on their preferences, which run from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m.

The subjects range from science and engineering to foreign languages and the arts. Some courses are less academically traditional, such as "Chef for a Week" and "Building a Fantasy Football Team."

While teachers are encouraged to use methods appropriate for a college classroom, such as group discussions, lab activities and lectures, the classes are designed to have a more casual learning environment. No homework is assigned, and more open discussions are welcomed.