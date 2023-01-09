CNN Hero Nelly Cheboi giving mini-lecture at Augie Wednesday, speaking for spring commencement

The Augie graduate and 2022 CNN Hero is sharing her journey in a talk scheduled for Wednesday and is coming back for the spring commencement ceremony.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 28, 2022, when Cheboi was nominated for CNN Hero of the Year.

Students at Augustana College are getting two chances to hear from a nationally-honored graduate who'll be coming back to her alma mater to share the story of her journey.

Augie graduate and 2022 CNN Hero Nelly Cheboi will be speaking in a mini-lecture at the school on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and at the spring commencement ceremony on May 27.

Cheboi is a co-founder of TechLit Africa, a nonprofit operating that redistributes recycled computers to help teach technology skills to students in rural Kenya, where she grew up.

She was nationally recognized as a CNN Hero of the year in late December for her work. She's also a software engineer at California-based pet health care company Fuzzy, and was named to Forbes' annual '30 Under 30' list as a social impact leader.

Cheboi's lecture will take place at the Murabito Family Commons on the first floor of the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D. Center at Augustana on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

