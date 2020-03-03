Clinton special election for bond to help fund $62 million project at high school

It's a nearly $39 million bond referendum to tear down most of the high school and build a new one.

CLINTON, Iowa — There's a special election today in Clinton for a bond referendum that would partly fund a $62 million project at the high school.

Under the current plan, Principal JR Kuch says roughly 80 percent of the high school would be torn down. New wings would be built in its place. The gym would be renovated and updated. There are also plans to add more parking.

You can only cast your ballot at one polling location. That's at Church of the Open Door on 13th Ave. in Clinton. Doors opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

The bond referendum would raise property taxes. Superintendent Gary DeLacy says people who own a house worth $100,000 will pay about $18.50 more a year in property taxes over the next 20 years.