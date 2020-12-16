About 100 Clinton students and staff in quarantine, several positive cases

The Clinton Community School District is releasing weekly updates after a significant amount of students and staff are either quarantined or testing positive.

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton Community School District has begun to release weekly updates after many of its students and staff are either quarantined or have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post made to its blog, the district that it is balancing public health information with the need to protect privacy in the new blog updates, providing both clear and vague numbers for certain statistics.

The district says that 93 students across all schools are currently quarantined. For staff, the district is only saying that the amount of people quarantined at each level of school (elementary, middle, and high) are less then 6 peope.

Similarly, the district is giving the same "less than 6" number for the amounts of students and staff that have tested positive at each schooling level.