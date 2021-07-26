Clinton Community College awarded $100K from Metallica scholarship

The legendary metal band gave to the school through its "All Within My Hands" foundation, which supports community colleges across the country.

CLINTON, Iowa — Iconic metal band Metallica is awarding a sizable scholarship fund to Clinton Community College through an expansion of one of its charitable initiatives

The school announced the winning of a Metallica Scholars Initiative grant in a press release on Monday, July 26, saying that they were chosen from a wide pool of competitive colleges from across the country.

CCC will be receiving $100,000 from the recently-expanded program from the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports and donates to community colleges across the country.

The grant is going fill the school's scholarship funds, specifically to support student scholarships in the Engineering Tech program. The money will create 10 full-tuition and 10 $1,500 scholarships.

“We are very excited to work with Metallica and the AACC to focus on career and technical training and the many opportunities for students in our community. The timing of this initiative could not be better,” said Brian Kelly, Clinton Community College President.