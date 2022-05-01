Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person classes

Chicago students will resume classes Wednesday after the teachers union accepted a proposal for COVID-19 safety protocols.

Students in the nation's third-largest school district will resume classes this week after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union accepted a proposal with the district over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both sides had been locked in an increasingly bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days in the nation's third-largest district. The full deal still requires approval by the union's full 25,000 members, but students are expected back in class Wednesday with teachers returning a day earlier.

Issues on the table have been metrics to close schools and expanded COVID-19 testing.