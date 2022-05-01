Chicago schools shut for 2nd day over virus safety protocols

Thousands of Chicago students remain out of school for a second day after the school district failed to agree with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

CHICAGO — Thousands of Chicago students remain out of school for a second straight day after leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district failed to resolve a deepening clash with the influential teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Chicago Teachers Union voted to revert to online instruction and told teachers to stay home Wednesday while the sides negotiated.

The move, just two days after students returned from winter break, prompted district officials to cancel classes. Schools remain closed Thursday.