Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week

CHICAGO — Chicago school leaders are canceling classes for a fourth day in the nation's third-largest school district, taking the dispute with the teachers union over remote learning and COVID-19 protocols into another week.

The announcement Sunday came as individual principals of some schools had already notified some parents that their children could not return to schools on Monday due to staffing shortages.