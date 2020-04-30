Carl Sandburg College gets $1.1 million from CARES Act for student aid

Carl Sandburg is still working on how much aid each student will receive as well as when funds will be distributed, the college said in a statement.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg is set to receive more than $1.1 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The College was allocated $1,175,052, at least 50% of which will be used to provide students with emergency financial aid. Carl Sandburg is still working on how much aid each student will receive as well as when funds will be distributed, the college said in a statement.

Aid is available for students enrolled as of March 23.

The rest of the aid from the CARES Act will be distributed as crisis grants from the Carl Sandburg College Foundation, the statement said.