Bradley University to resume on-campus instruction in August

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University in central Illinois has announced it will resume on-campus instruction in late August.
University officials said Monday that Bradley’s location in Peoria and its size gives administrators confidence regular operations can resume in a safe environment.
Incoming Bradley president Stephen Standifird said in a statement Monday the university is taking "every possible health precaution” and preparing for all scenarios.
University officials say preliminary plans for an on-campus return are being devised, including modifications to classrooms, residential living and common-area access.
They also say some class elements may be conducted online and others in small in-person settings.
