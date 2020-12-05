x
Bradley University to resume on-campus instruction in August

University officials said that Bradley’s location in Peoria and its size gives administrators confidence regular operations can resume in a safe environment.
PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University in central Illinois has announced it will resume on-campus instruction in late August. 

University officials said Monday that Bradley’s location in Peoria and its size gives administrators confidence regular operations can resume in a safe environment. 

Incoming Bradley president Stephen Standifird said in a statement Monday the university is taking "every possible health precaution” and preparing for all scenarios. 

University officials say preliminary plans for an on-campus return are being devised, including modifications to classrooms, residential living and common-area access. 

They also say some class elements may be conducted online and others in small in-person settings.

