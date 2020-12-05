Bradley University to resume on-campus instruction in August

University officials said that Bradley’s location in Peoria and its size gives administrators confidence regular operations can resume in a safe environment.

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University in central Illinois has announced it will resume on-campus instruction in late August.

University officials said Monday that Bradley’s location in Peoria and its size gives administrators confidence regular operations can resume in a safe environment.

Incoming Bradley president Stephen Standifird said in a statement Monday the university is taking "every possible health precaution” and preparing for all scenarios.

University officials say preliminary plans for an on-campus return are being devised, including modifications to classrooms, residential living and common-area access.