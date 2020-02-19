Black Hawk College gets $1 million donation

The donation was given by the Bob and Blenda Ontiveros Fund.

MOLINE, Ill. — Black Hawk Community College received its largest donation ever from a couple of alumni.

The donation, a grand total of $1 million, was given on Tuesday, February 18 by the Bob and Blenda Ontiveros Fund.

“With this gift, the largest in the foundation’s history, we set a new course of giving students a hand up in pursuing their dreams at Black Hawk College,” said Tim Wynes, BHC president.

At a news conference, granddaughter of the pair, Maria Ontiveros, spoke on behalf of the donors about the gift.

She quoted her grandfather saying, “Everyone wins when someone gets an opportunity."

The school broke down how the $1 million will be used: