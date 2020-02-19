Black Hawk College gets $1 million donation

MOLINE, Ill. — Black Hawk Community College received its largest donation ever from a couple of alumni.
The donation, a grand total of $1 million, was given on Tuesday, February 18 by the Bob and Blenda Ontiveros Fund.
“With this gift, the largest in the foundation’s history, we set a new course of giving students a hand up in pursuing their dreams at Black Hawk College,” said Tim Wynes, BHC president.
At a news conference, granddaughter of the pair, Maria Ontiveros, spoke on behalf of the donors about the gift.
She quoted her grandfather saying, “Everyone wins when someone gets an opportunity."
The school broke down how the $1 million will be used:
- $600,000 to endow funding for a position in Student Services dedicated full-time to working with students from diverse backgrounds, and first-generation students from those backgrounds interested in entrepreneurship and business. This person will guide those students throughout their time at Black Hawk College, including setting up internships and mentoring and other development opportunities.
- $150,000 for endowed scholarships for entering students.
- $200,000 for endowed scholarships for athletes at Black Hawk College, with an emphasis on baseball and soccer.
- $50,000 to start up a men’s and women’s soccer program and hire a coach-athletic student advisor (not endowed).